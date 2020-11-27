POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Are Denmark's new 'dowry' concerns an excuse to crack down on Muslims?
07:29
World
Are Denmark's new 'dowry' concerns an excuse to crack down on Muslims?
Denmark’s minister of integration has announced that the government will present a bill to free Muslims from the “old-fashioned norms of dowry”. But Dr Amani Hassani argues that “in the Islamic tradition, the mahr, or the dowry is seen as something to benefit the woman.” Watch the full interview here. Why, What, Who? 👉 http://trt.world/1rms #DanishMuslims #MuslimsSurveillance #NiqabBan
November 27, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?