Is the EU complicit in Greece’s refugee pushbacks?’
Is the EU complicit in Greece’s refugee pushbacks?’
The European Union's border agency stands accused of covering up Greece's illegal practice of pushing migrants back to Turkey. That's according to files obtained by the New York Times. The documents show the agency launched to help migrant-rescue operations, has been forcing its staff not to report Greece's abuse of refugees and asylum seekers. Political analyst Klaus Jurgens weighs in. #Frontex #EU #Greecesrefugeepushbacks
November 27, 2020
