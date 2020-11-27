World Share

Germany’s Illegal Search | Israel and FETO

On November 22, a German frigate under the EU’s Operation Irini, stopped and inspected a Turkish cargo vessel. Turkey has blasted the search as a violation of international law. Now, with the diplomatic fallout already brewing, the Turkish government announced it was considering legal action. Plus why did Israel’s envoy to the UN, Gilad Erdan meet prominent FETO supporter, Enes Kanter? Guests Laura Batalla Adam Secretary General of the EU-Turkey Forum Tarik Oguzlu Professor at Antalya Bilim University Mehmet Celik Managing Editor at Daily Sabah Vehbi Baysan Assistant Professor at Ibn Haldun University.