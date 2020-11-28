POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Killing of Iranian nuclear scientist threatens to heighten tensions
03:00
World
Killing of Iranian nuclear scientist threatens to heighten tensions
Iran has accused Israel of assassinating Tehran's top nuclear scientist. Mohsen Fakhrizadeh died in hospital on Friday after gunmen ambushed his convoy near the capital. News of the killing comes amid fresh concern about the increased amount of enriched uranium that Iran is producing. Yasmine El-Sabawi reports on our top story. US-Iran Crisis (2020) 🇺🇸🇮🇷 👉 http://trt.world/1pc2 #MohsenFakhrizadeh #Iran #EnrichedUranium
November 28, 2020
