People are shifting to online shopping due to pandemic
01:54
World
Black Friday, the traditional kickoff of the holiday shopping season in the United States, was different this year because of the pandemic. Despite fewer people in stores, and strict coronavirus measures, it didn't stop some shoppers from getting out to snatch up some bargains. Our correspondent Yunus Paksoy has more. #BlackFriday #Pandemic #OnlineShopping Vaccines for Coronavirus 💉 👉 http://trt.world/16gx
November 28, 2020
