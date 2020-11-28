Vaccine Nationalism | Bigger Than Five

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Recent breakthroughs in COVID-19 #vaccine trials in the US, UK, Russia and China have raised hopes that the spread of the #coronavirus #pandemic, which has already killed almost 1.4 million people worldwide, could soon be contained, and eventually ended. But these breakthroughs have also raised concerns about the access and availability of vaccines for developing nations, with high-income countries claiming a disproportionate share of vaccine doses, often in significantly higher numbers than the size of their populations. So what are the prospects for the rest of the world? Guests: Luiz Henrique Mandetta Former Minister for Health of Brazil Mustaqeem De Gama Counsellor at the South African Permanent Mission to the WTO​ Watch other episodes of ‘Bigger Than Five’ 👉 http://trt.world/13qv
November 28, 2020
