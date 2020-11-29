POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Ski season under threat as Germany pushes for an EU-wide ban
01:58
Ski season under threat as Germany pushes for an EU-wide ban
Europe's Christmas ski season is under threat, as Germany pushes for an EU-wide ban on ski holidays. Coronavirus clusters in Alpine resorts played a major role in the spread of coronavirus earlier this year, but shutting the multi-billion dollar industry will have a devastating economic impact. France and Italy are backing Germany on the issue, but as Sarah Morice reports, Austria is unlikely to agree. Coronavirus Pandemic (latest updates) 👉http://trt.world/1368 #Skiing #Pandemic #Europe
November 29, 2020
