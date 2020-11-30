World Share

Iran vows revenge for killing of its top nuclear scientist

Iran has vowed to take revenge over the assassination of one of its most senior nuclear scientists who was killed in an attack carried out by gunmen on Friday in the capital Tehran. Mohsen Fakhrizadeh was travelling in a car accompanied by a security team when an assassin sprayed bullets on his car. He died later in hospital. Tehran University professor and political analyst Mohammad Marandi discusses how Iran might retaliate. #Iran #MohsenFakhrizadeh #Israel