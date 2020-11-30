World Share

Asia-Pacific Trade Deal

It's called RCEP, the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership and its 15 member nations now form the largest free trade bloc in the world; bigger than both the European Union and the US-Mexico-Canada agreement. The idea is to cut tariffs on imports and simplify trading rules between the countries. But some critics say the RCEP could also help solidify China’s dominance of the global supply chain. Tierney Bonini reports.