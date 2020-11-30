POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
RCEP: Asia-Pacific's New Era?
RCEP: Asia-Pacific's New Era?
Following nearly a decade of negotiations, 15 countries have signed a mammoth trade deal that will redraw global supply chains and reshape the world's economy. The countries that now make up the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) account for nearly a third of the world’s population and thirty percent of its GDP. But with Beijing taking the lead and the US excluded, are the Americans losing the trade war with China? Guests Einar Tangen China Affairs Analyst Steven Okun Former Deputy General Counsel at the US Department of Transportation Maurizio Zanardi Professor of International Economics at Lancaster University
November 30, 2020
