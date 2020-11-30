POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Is Ethiopia heading for civil war?
04:59
Is Ethiopia heading for civil war?
Ethiopia is beset by violent clashes as the federal government sends forces to the country’s northern Tigray region. Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed sent the military to confront the Tigray regional government after blaming them for carrying out a deadly attack on a military base. Professor of International Security and Director of the Balsillie School of International Affairs Anne Fitz-Gerald weighs in. #Ethiopia #civilwar #AbiyAhmed
November 30, 2020
