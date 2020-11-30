World Share

World's loneliest elephant' completes journey from Pakistan to Cambodia

Kaavan, known as "the world's loneliest elephant," has completed his journey from Pakistan to Cambodia. For years, Pakistani activists and American singer Cher campaigned to have him moved from the Islamabad zoo, where he had long been kept in a dilapidated enclosure.