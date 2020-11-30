BELARUS PROTESTS: Is change coming?

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
The man described as Europe’s last dictator says he’s going nowhere. Protests in Belaurus may have lasted more than 3 months, but Alexander Lukashenko is still very much in power. What will it take to see him forced out? Guests: Anais Marin UN special rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Belarus Franak Viacorka Advisor to Belarus Opposition Leader Katsiaryna Shmatsina Belarusian Institute for Strategic Studies Wojciech Przybylski Editor-in-Chief of Visegrad Insight Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it’s about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.
November 30, 2020
