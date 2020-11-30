Turkish economy grows 6.7% in Q3, beating expectations | Money Talks

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
We start with the Turkish economy, which grew at a better-than-expected pace in the third quarter. The nation outperformed all other major emerging markets thanks to a flood of cheap credit and the relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions. As Paolo Montecillo reports, the government is betting on a series of reforms to sustain the expansion. For more, we spoke to Taha Arvas here in Istanbul. He's an economist and a financial columnist at the Daily Sabah newspaper. #TurkeyEconomy #InterestRates #FinancialSector
November 30, 2020
