POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
British firm develops process to make diamonds from air | Money Talks
02:43
BizTech
British firm develops process to make diamonds from air | Money Talks
As the popular song goes, diamonds are forever. But mining just one carat of the costly arm candy results in long-lasting impact on the environment too. The nearly 90-billion-dollar diamond industry has also had to come to terms with accusations that it fuels conflict in war-torn countries. Now, a British company has developed a process to make diamonds out of thin air, and clean it at the same time. As Tayyibe Aydin reports, it could help the industry polish up its image. #Diamonds #Carbondioxide #SkyDiamonds
November 30, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?