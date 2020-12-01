POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
'Most shameful moment' Australia reacts to 'war crimes' report
02:23
World
'Most shameful moment' Australia reacts to 'war crimes' report
The release of the Brereton report has sent shockwaves through Australia's defence community and threatened Australia's reputation around the world. The report, which was 4 years in the making, found credible evidence that Australian Special Forces allegedly killed 39 Afghan prisoners, civilians and farmers. It has recommended criminal prosecution for 19 soldiers but what about those at the very top?
December 1, 2020
