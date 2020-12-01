POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
ARCTIC OIL FIGHT: The case of the century?
25:50
World
ARCTIC OIL FIGHT: The case of the century?
Oslo was Europe’s “Green Capital” last year, yet it gets so much money from its fossil fuels that it is actually one of the biggest contributors to global pollution. Now a group of young people are aiming to change that. Guests: Andreas Randøy Deputy Head at Nature and Youth Hilde-Marit Rysst Leader of Labour Union Hans Petter Graver Professor of Law at University of Oslo Roundtable is a discussion program with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.
December 1, 2020
