BizTech
Colombian coffee farmers struggle with labour shortages | Money Talks
Global coffee exports have fallen by 5 percent this year, as the pandemic disrupts production in some parts of the world. In Colombia, the coffee growers' federation is hosting its annual conference online as many farmers struggle to harvest their crops. They're rushing to find more labourers, which are tough to come by amid the pandemic, before their coffee beans rot on the ground. Manuel Rueda has more. #Colombia #CoffeeGrowers #Coronavirus
December 1, 2020
