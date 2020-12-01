December 1, 2020
00:54
00:54
Australian soldier drinks beer out of dead Afghan militant's prosthetic leg
New photos released by the Guardian Australia show an Australian soldier drinking beer out of a dead Taliban militant's prosthetic leg. According to a recent report, Australian soldiers commited several war crimes in Afghanistan, including the cruel treatment and the murder of 39 prisoners and civilians. #Australia #Afghanistan #warcrimes Humans of Wars 👉 http://trt.world/ytpl-HoW
