POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
COVID-19: Are the far right exploiting the pandemic?
25:55
World
COVID-19: Are the far right exploiting the pandemic?
The far-right is exploiting people when they are at their most vulnerable, using the Covid crisis to recruit and plan attacks, according to the UN and the EU. So how to beat both the pandemic and the growing extremism it brings with it? Guests: Jean-Yves Camus Director of Observatory of Political Radicalisation Barbara Molas Centre for the Analysis of the Radical Right Benjamin R. Teitelbaum Professor of Radical Nationalism in Europe Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it’s about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.
December 2, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?