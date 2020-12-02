World Share

Ethiopia Conflict: We ask Abiy Ahmed’s Spokesperson about his stated Victory in Tigray

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has declared victory in his fight against the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), after government soldiers forced rebel forces out of the Tigrayan regional capital of Mekelle. The TPLF however says the battle isn’t over. We challenge the Prime Minister's Press Secretary over the government’s claims that there were no civilian casualties during the military offensive, ask why there’s a telecommunications blackout in the region, and whether Abiy Ahmed is prepared for a possible Tigrayan insurgency. Guest Billene Seyoum Woldeyes Spokesperson for Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed