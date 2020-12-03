BizTech Share

Storage firms brace for high demand before vaccine roll-out | Money Talks

Besides Pfizer, we've also seen promising results from Moderna and AstraZenica's vaccines, which could also be certified before the end of the year. The question will then become how to deliver hundreds of millions of doses around the world as quickly as possible. As Miranda Lin explains, success could depend on shipping companies staying very cool under pressure. #ColdStorage #VaccineRollout #Binder