Deforestation in Brazil's Amazon surges to 12-year high | Money Talks

Deforestation in Brazil's Amazon rainforest has surged to a 12-year high. Data released by the country's space agency shows the destruction of the vital carbon store has accelerated since Jair Bolsonaro became president and pushed policies to weaken environmental enforcement. Natasha Hussain reports. Carlos Nobray joined us from the Brazilian city of Sao Jose dos Campos. He's a senior researcher with the Institute for Advanced Studies at the University of Sao Paulo. #Brazil #Amazon #Deforestation