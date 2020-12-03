POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
US health agency warns of potential surge in COVID-19 deaths
03:32
World
US health agency warns of potential surge in COVID-19 deaths
The US Centers for Disease Control predicts the next few months could be the most difficult period for public health in the country’s history. CDC Director Robert Redfield is warning of a surge in the number of deaths linked to the coronavirus pandemic. Associate professor and Chief of Infectious Diseases at University of Maryland Dr Faheem Younus weighs in. #COVID19 #USA #RobertRedfield
December 3, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?