BREXIT & BIDEN: How influential is he?

No matter who’s been in the Oval Office over the years, Britain boasts of what it calls “The Special Relationship” with the US. With Brexit Britain looming can it expect an kind of Special Treatment from Joe Biden Russell Foster Lecturer in British and European Politics LONDON Amelia Hadfield Professor of Politics GUILFORD Jennifer Cassidy Former Irish Diplomat OXFORD Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.