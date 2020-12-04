POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Palestinian brothers overcome disabilities to run bakery | Money Talks
02:14
BizTech
Palestinian brothers overcome disabilities to run bakery | Money Talks
Thursday marks International Day of Persons with Disabilities. The United Nations initiated the event 28 years ago to promote full and equal participation of people who are differently abled. But with the COVID-19 pandemic, people with disabilities in Palestine are finding it more difficult to get the support they need. Our correspondent, Mustafa Fatih Yavuz, finds out why. #PersonsWithDisabilities #UnitedNations #Palestine
December 4, 2020
