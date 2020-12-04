BizTech Share

Palestinian brothers overcome disabilities to run bakery | Money Talks

Thursday marks International Day of Persons with Disabilities. The United Nations initiated the event 28 years ago to promote full and equal participation of people who are differently abled. But with the COVID-19 pandemic, people with disabilities in Palestine are finding it more difficult to get the support they need. Our correspondent, Mustafa Fatih Yavuz, finds out why. #PersonsWithDisabilities #UnitedNations #Palestine