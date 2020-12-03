Saudi Arabia, Qatar near deal to end three-year rift | Money Talks

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Saudi Arabia and Qatar are reportedly close to a preliminary deal that could end a bitter dispute that's divided the Gulf for more than three years. The potential reconciliation would be a major diplomatic win for the Trump administration, which has helped to broker negotiations to end the blockade against Doha. And as Paolo Montecillo reports, it could also help the region recover from the pandemic. For more on this, we spoke to Luciano Zaccara. He's a professor at Qatar University's Gulf Studies Center in Doha. #SaudiArabia #Qatar #Blockade
December 3, 2020
