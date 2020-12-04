World Share

Pfizer will only deliver half of promised COVID-19 vaccines

The global rollout of the first COVID-19 vaccine has been cut by half as unexpected delays hit production and distribution. Reports that Pfizer and partner BioNTech’s will ship 50 million doses by the end of 2020, down from its original projections of 100 million, come after the UK became the first country to grant emergency use authorisation for the vaccine. CEO and president of Centivax and Distributed Bio Jacob Glanville explains the impact of this delay. #UK #Pfizer #Covidvaccines