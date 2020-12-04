POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
African nations face vaccine access, distribution challenges
03:06
World
African nations face vaccine access, distribution challenges
Even though Africa has had relatively low death rates from the coronavirus pandemic, the race for a coronavirus vaccine comes with challenges. The top two COVID-19 vaccines, developed by Pfizer and Moderna respectively, require much colder storage than a standard medical refrigerator can achieve. Building facilities for such storage is difficult and expensive, and out of reach for many African countries. Chair of Africa Healthcare Federation Amit Thakker talks to TRT World about the challenges facing the continent. #Africa #COVID19 #CovaxFacility
December 4, 2020
