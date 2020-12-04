World Share

Why is the UAE Halting Visas?

The UAE has stopped issuing visas to 13, mostly Muslim countries, including Turkey, Algeria, Tunisia, Pakistan, Kenya and several others. This decision comes two months after the Gulf state established formal ties with Israel, which angered many across the Muslim world. While it is unclear why these particular countries were targeted, a source told Reuters that the suspension was over security concerns. But is there more to this? Guests Ian Black Visiting Senior Fellow at LSE Sami Hamdi Managing Director at International Interest