Artists protest against crackdown on freedom of expression

Cuban artists have caused the biggest political crisis on the island in years after week-long protest over the lack of freedom of expression. They are now in talks with the ruling Communist Party to see if they can hammer out a deal. Ed Augustin reports from Havana. TRT World’s original digital series feature stories that go beyond just one take. There is no one way to tell a story. We tell yours with passion and authenticity. 👉 http://trt.world/136j #Cuba #FreedomOfExpression #Artists
December 5, 2020
