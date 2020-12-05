World Share

Artists protest against crackdown on freedom of expression

Cuban artists have caused the biggest political crisis on the island in years after week-long protest over the lack of freedom of expression. They are now in talks with the ruling Communist Party to see if they can hammer out a deal. Ed Augustin reports from Havana.