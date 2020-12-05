World Share

Holodomor: The planned starvation of millions of Ukranians

Millions of people in the Soviet Union died in planned starvation between the years of 1932-1933 due to Stalin's 'collectivisation' policy. Ukraine and Kazakhstan were the countries affected the most by the famine. Today, Holodomor is recognised as a genocide against the Ukrainian people by 16 countries as well as the Vatican.