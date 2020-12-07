World Share

Czechs find ways to have traditional Christmas despite Covid-19

As Christmas approaches, people around the world are looking for ways to spread some festive cheer, without spreading the coronavirus. Saint Nicholas has arrived in Europe, but kept his social distance. Liz Maddock reports. ➡ TRT World’s original documentaries feature stories of culture, history, politics and lifestyle. Various perspectives of a story are presented to enrich the narrative. Here are captivating digital stories from around the world to bring us closer and help us understand one another better. 👉 http://trt.world/Ddocs #Christmas2020 #CzechTraditions #StNicholas