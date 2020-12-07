World Share

Digital insurance plans gain popularity in South Korea

New, quick, and affordable policies are revitalising South Korea's insurance industry. So-called 'digital insurance plans' are attracting younger customers by offering personalised coverage. And as Joseph Kim reports, the growing digital insurance industry reflects the changing face of South Korea's economy. ➡ TRT World’s original documentaries feature stories of culture, history, politics and lifestyle. Various perspectives of a story are presented to enrich the narrative. Here are captivating digital stories from around the world to bring us closer and help us understand one another better. 👉 http://trt.world/Ddocs #SouthKorea #InsuranceIndustry #DigitalInsurance