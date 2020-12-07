POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
When MBS tortured his relatives at the Ritz-Carlton | I Gotta Story to Tell | Episode 18
04:00
World
When MBS tortured his relatives at the Ritz-Carlton | I Gotta Story to Tell | Episode 18
It’s been three years since Saudi Arabia’s young Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman rounded up 400 of the kingdom's top businessmen, princes and ministers and confined them to the Ritz-Carlton hotel. Recently, a number of those detained have spoken to The Guardian and revealed new details of how the prominent figures were beaten for hours and extorted, often by clueless interrogators. Watch other episodes of 'I Gotta Story to Tell' 👉 http://trt.world/16gk #MBS #RitzCarltonPurge #Khashoggi
December 7, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?