When MBS tortured his relatives at the Ritz-Carlton | I Gotta Story to Tell | Episode 18

It’s been three years since Saudi Arabia’s young Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman rounded up 400 of the kingdom's top businessmen, princes and ministers and confined them to the Ritz-Carlton hotel. Recently, a number of those detained have spoken to The Guardian and revealed new details of how the prominent figures were beaten for hours and extorted, often by clueless interrogators. Watch other episodes of 'I Gotta Story to Tell' 👉 http://trt.world/16gk #MBS #RitzCarltonPurge #Khashoggi