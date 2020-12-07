World Share

President Maduro declares victory after opposition boycott

Venezuela's president, Nicolas Maduro, has claimed a sweeping victory in an election which was mostly boycotted by the opposition. Maduro's alliance has taken back control the only state institution which was not controlled by his socialist party. The opposition says with only 31 percent voter turnout, it's hardly a mandate. Liz Maddock reports. #venezuela #maduro #madurovictory Venezuela On The Edge 🇻🇪 👉 http://trt.world/1qwh