POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
President Maduro declares victory after opposition boycott
01:58
World
President Maduro declares victory after opposition boycott
Venezuela's president, Nicolas Maduro, has claimed a sweeping victory in an election which was mostly boycotted by the opposition. Maduro's alliance has taken back control the only state institution which was not controlled by his socialist party. The opposition says with only 31 percent voter turnout, it's hardly a mandate. Liz Maddock reports. #venezuela #maduro #madurovictory Venezuela On The Edge 🇻🇪 👉 http://trt.world/1qwh
December 7, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?