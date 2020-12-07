POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Expected 2021 vaccine production won't meet demand
World
Expected 2021 vaccine production won't meet demand
As the first western country to approve the use of a Covid-19 vaccine, the UK faces a huge logistical challenge as it starts to inoculate hundreds of thousands of people this week. Every nation will of course face distribution challenges. Health experts estimate at least 9 billion doses will be required because some people will need repeat doses. Shamim Chowdhury explains how difficult it will be to end the pandemic. #ukvaccine #vaccine #UK Coronavirus in UK 🇬🇧 👉 http://trt.world/13c8
December 7, 2020
