POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Venezuela's Maduro declares victory after opposition boycott | Money Talks
04:33
BizTech
Venezuela's Maduro declares victory after opposition boycott | Money Talks
Venezuela's president, Nicolas Maduro, has claimed a sweeping victory in an election that was mostly boycotted by opposition parties. Maduro's alliance has taken back control of the only state institution which wasn't controlled by his socialist party. But as he tightens his grip on power, will Maduro be able to revive the failing economy that's being suffocated by runaway inflation? Liz Maddock reports. #Venezuela #NicolasMaduro #Elections
December 8, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?