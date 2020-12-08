UK-EU talks at a stalemate ahead of end-of-year deadline | Money Talks

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
The British pound has fallen against the dollar and euro on growing fears the UK might crash-out of the European Union without a trade deal before the end-of-year deadline. Talks have continued in Brussels in a final bid to reach a post-Brexit agreement.. But differences remain on fishing rights and the so-called 'level playing field'. Paolo Montecillo has more. Jonathan Portes joined us from London. He's a professor of Economics and Public Policy at King's College London. He's also a Senior Fellow at 'UK in a Changing Europe'. #BrexitTalks #UKeconomy #CustomsUnion
December 8, 2020
