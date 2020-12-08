POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Will Vertical farming replace traditional agriculture techniques?
The World Bank says global agriculture uses 70 percent of the world's fresh water and because of a growing population, agricultural production will need to increase by 70 percent by 2050. But is there enough suitable land? And is there enough water? The solution may lie in vertical farming. It's a concept that's already popular in Asia and the United States. YesHealth Group General Manager Stella Tsai explains. #VerticalFarming #traditionalagriculture #population
December 8, 2020
