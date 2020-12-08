POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
What has Nigel Farage been up to since the 2016 Brexit Referendum?
02:26
World
What has Nigel Farage been up to since the 2016 Brexit Referendum?
FOR FULL INTERVIEW WITH NIGEL FARAGE CLICK HERE:https://youtu.be/xDcHsyT68bU He claimed he 'wanted his life back' after the 2016 referendum but Nigel Farage has been anything but retiring. He's appeared alongside Donald Trump at his rallies, taken to the seas to highlight illegal immigration and his latest cause? Taking the UK government to task over its handling of the coronavirus pandemic.
December 8, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?