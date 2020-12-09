POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Only 10% of people in poor countries to get COVID-19 vaccine in 2021
04:27
World
Only 10% of people in poor countries to get COVID-19 vaccine in 2021
A new report warns that poorer countries will be grappling with COVID-19 long after wealthy nations get it under control. The People's Vaccine Alliance says only 10 percent of those in lower-income countries will be vaccinated in the coming year because rich nations have bought more than half of the vaccines in development. Head of Health and Care at the International Federation of the Red Cross Emanuele Capobianco weighs in. #COVID19vaccine #poorcountries #PeoplesVaccineAlliance
December 9, 2020
