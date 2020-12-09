POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
90% of global poor could miss COVID-19 jab next year
05:12
World
A new report is warning that poorer countries will be grappling with COVID-19 long after wealthier countries distribute new vaccines. The People's Vaccine Alliance says only 10 percent of those in lower-income nations will be vaccinated in the coming year, because rich nations have bought more than half of the vaccines in development. TRT World Health Correspondent Nicola Hill explains. #PfizerBioNTechvaccine #Africa #Asia
December 9, 2020
