World Share

UN calls on govts to strengthen anti-corruption efforts

Governments around the world have responded to the coronavirus emergency by loosening their procurement checks and balances. Many have flouted the usual financial guidelines. The UN Office on Drugs and Crime says corruption too has thrived during the pandemic, as bad actors have exploited the crisis. Shervin Majlessi from the UN Office on Drugs and Crime has more. #UN #Corruption #financialguidelines