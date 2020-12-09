POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
COVID-19 VACCINES: Challenges ahead?
25:58
World
COVID-19 VACCINES: Challenges ahead?
Perhaps it's the shot in the arm that a Covid world needs right now. The first vaccine in the UK - and they're trying the same in other countries too - Or is it too soon to celebrate? With many saying they won’t trust the jab - and it’s real effectiveness is yet unknown. This is RT. Guests: Oksana Pyzik Global Health Adviser Jonathan Ball Professor of Molecular Virology at Nottingham University Sian Griffiths Emeritus Professor of Public Health at Chinese University of Hong Kong Roundtable is a discussion program with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.
December 9, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?