UN warns countries not to allow repeat of past atrocities

According to the United Nations, more than two dozen instances of genocide have taken place around the world over the past 100 years or so. They include the Holocaust, mass killings in Rwanda, Srebrenica, and most recently, of the Rohingya. Now, on the International Day of Commemoration and Dignity of the Victims of the Crime of Genocide, the UN aims to ensure that these past atrocities are not forgotten or repeated. Shamim Chowdhury looks back at some of the genocides in the past century. Srebrenica Genocide 👉 http://trt.world/Srebrenica Rohingya Genocide Case 👉 http://trt.world/137n #ungenocide #genocideprevention #genocide