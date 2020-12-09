POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Bad actors exploit lax financial regulations during pandemic | Money Talks
05:57
BizTech
Bad actors exploit lax financial regulations during pandemic | Money Talks
Governments around the world have responded to the coronavirus emergency by loosening their procurement checks and balances. Many have flouted the usual financial guidelines. The UN Office on Drugs and Crime says corruption has also thrived during the pandemic, as bad actors exploit the crisis. Floyd Cush reports. Shervin Majlessi is Chief of Section for the Corruption and Economic Crime Branch of the UN Office on Drugs and Crime. He says countries need to take more action to prevent corruption. #UN #Coronavirus #Corruption
December 9, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?