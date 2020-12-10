Initial public offering values Airbnb at over $47B | Money Talks

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Short-term rentals provider, Airbnb, may have suffered during this pandemic as travel takes a hit.. but it's the latest company to rake in billions of dollars through an initial public offering. Its shares were priced at 68-dollars on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday, but opened much higher. And the cash injection comes just as Airbnb looks to boost advertising and attract more users. For more on this, Santosh Rao joined us from Princeton, New Jersey. He's head of research at Manhattan Venture Partners. #AirBnB #IPO #Pandemic
December 10, 2020
