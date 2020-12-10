POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
US states file lawsuit to break up tech giant Facebook | Money Talks
09:16
BizTech
US states file lawsuit to break up tech giant Facebook | Money Talks
A large group of red and blue states in the US have banded together to against a common enemy: Facebook. They've joined the Federal Trade Commission and filed lawsuits to force the social media giant to give-up two of its most prized jewels. It's the latest regulatory backlash against tech firms, which policymakers say are growing too powerful and predatory. Paolo Montecillo reports. For more, we spoke to Santosh Rao. He's the head of research at Manhattan Venture Partners, and joins us from Princeton in New Jersey. #TechGiants #USstates #Facebook
December 10, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?