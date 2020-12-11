World Share

What does the Morocco-Israel deal mean to the status of Western Sahara?

What does the Morocco-Israel deal mean to the status of Western Sahara? Morocco has become the latest Arab League country to agree to normalize relations with Israel in a deal brokered with US help. We speak to Senior fellow at Singapore's S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies James Dorsey on how this deal will affect the status of the Western Sahara.